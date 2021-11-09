Bigg Boss season 15’s twist and turns have kept the audience hooked to the show. Actress Tejasswi Prakash has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of this season. Amidst all the drama happening in the house, what stays constant is the entertaining nature of Tejasswi, who manages to successful tickle our funny bones. Right from the premiere episode to date, she has managed to grab the attention of the audience with her wit and healthy humour.

Out of all the incidents, here are our Favourite Fives where Teja proved her entertaining nature…

1. BIGG BOSS BANE TEJA KE BABY

In the difficult days of Jungle, Teja made the tough times lighter with her humour. Referring to Bigg Boss as “Baby”, her funny conversations with BB are to die for!

2. NAACH TEJA NAACH

It wouldn’t be wrong at saying how beautifully, gracefully and enthusiastically Teja dances on the wake-up song. Do you remember she dancing on the first day? Her reaction is still fresh in our memories!!

3. TEJA THE REAL VISHWASUNTRI

We could only hear Vishwasuntri, but we visualised Teja to be one! The banter between her and Vishwasuntri is been missed these days.

4. TEJA KI SHADI

Undoubtedly Tejasswi Prakash is a nice actor. Remember the pseudo wedding plan of Teja? We couldn’t stop laughing at her creative imagination…

5. TEJA KI TAREEFA

The cute Teja has a hot side too. Grooving on Tareefa, she mesmerised us with the way she danced. HOTT!!

Which one is your favourite Tejasswi Prakash moment? Let us know in the comments below!

