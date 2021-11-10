Shah Rukh Khan is known as the King of Romance, the Badshah in Bollywood. And his humble nature is something that has won over every fan in the whole wide world. Can you imagine someone seeing SRK as arrogant in his movies? Well, that’s what Zayn Malik felt once upon a time. Scroll below for all the details.

It was back in 2015 when Zayn met SRK for the first time at the Asian Awards. The former One Direction star was accompanied by his sister Doniya Malik. Not only did he get to see the real side of our superstar, but Malik and his sister also clicked a bunch of pictures with Shah.

Zayn Malik had revealed it all in an interview with Elle India. He said, “I personally wasn’t a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him.”

Zayn Malik continued, “Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas! Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?”

After the Asian Awards, SRK even shared selfies with Zayn Malik on his Twitter account and gave blessings to him. He wrote, “This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards.” One would be surprised to know that the post became the most retweeted picture of 2015 in India.

This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. pic.twitter.com/l0gV12n0kv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

Meanwhile, even Doniya Malik shared a bunch of photographs with the Pathan actor.

