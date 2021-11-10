Sooryavanshi continues its winning streak. The film has managed to cross the 100 crore mark, and it’s a celebration time for all those involved. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, let’s see how the film fared on its first Tuesday i.e. day 5.

On day 4, the film managed to score an amazing number by adding 14.51 crores. After such a lucrative Monday, the collections have sustained better on Tuesday. In a meantime, the film has managed to score a century within just 5 days. Below is the latest box office update you need to know.

As per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi has 11.50-12.50 crores. The numbers are really good as we have seen another weekday remaining over the 10 crore mark. The grand total at the Indian box office now stands at 103.09-104.09 crores. This is a huge relief for Bollywood and theatre owners as this cop drama has become the first Hindi film of the pandemic era to hit the 100 crore mark. It has definitely brightened up the hopes among the filmmakers and exhibitors.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi and others in key roles. It also has Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Singh, who plays an antagonist named Riaaz Hafeez in Sooryavanshi, says he feels happy with the way his acting is appreciated by the audience.

Talking about the film and how it happened to him, Abhimanyu said: “It is an opportunity given by Rohit Shetty to play the antagonist in his film. Everything on the set was so larger-than-life. My character is not a typical baddie, he has his own ideology, does things for his people and is very real with an emotional undercurrent.”

(Input- IANS)

