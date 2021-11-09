Bollywood’s versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for choosing very unique and remarkable roles and is equally loved for portraying the role with such grace! However, did you know that Aayushmann was once caught by the police?

Well, the reason for it is pretty hilarious! Check it out ahead.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently had a big launch for his upcoming film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. In the launch, during the Q&A session, Khurrana admitted some hilarious deets about Chandigarh police and couples!

In the Q&A session, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked about the essence of lovers in Chandigarh. Talking about it, he spoke about an incident that happened with him and said, “Absolutely, Chandigarh mein police ka darr hua hota hai. I remember we were shooting at Sukhna Lake and we were filming a date scene and I was hoping the police doesn’t catch us. That has happened to me in the past. Agar public place mein aap agar apni girlfriend ke saath hote ho toh phir aapko police pakad ke le jaati hai. I don’t know itne pyaar ke dushmann kyun hote hai police waale but yeh film dekhne ke baad pyaar ke dushmann bhi pyaar se pyaar karne lagenge aur aashiqui karne lagenge. I think Chandigarh Ke Aashiq itne alag kyun hote hai kyunki who police se bhi, guard se bhi [nikal jaate hai]”

Hilarious right?!

Meanwhile, recently the trailer of one of Ayushmann’s most anticipated movies dropped. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also starring Vaani Kapoor is all set for a release on December 10, 2021.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The trailer introduces us to an all-new Ayushmann and his supremely bulging muscles. A sports enthusiast, he falls for a Zumba trainer played by Vaani Kapoor. But soon realises that she kept him in the dark about a secret.

Are you excited about Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie? Let us know in the comments below!

