Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan went through quite a turmoil last month as his son Aryan Khan was nabbed and later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a drug case. Things went so haywire that the actor had to halt all his work. Well, now that things have calmed down a bit, it seems like SRK is all geared up to resume his work!

For the unaware, SRK’s son was arrested by the NCB on October 2nd and had spent 22 days in jail. He recently was granted bail by the court.

Now coming back to the topic, there’s a rumour doing rounds that Shah Rukh Khan may resume work by returning to film sets from November 21.

A source close to Shah Rukh Khan has revealed to ETimes that, the first project that the actor will get back to is Atlee’s film, in which SRK was planned to feature alongside Nayanthara.

The source said to ETimes, “Plans for Shah Rukh to resume his shoots are on. But SRK will confirm the final day that he returns to shooting after November 15”.

Earlier, a rumour suggested that the South actress, Nayanthara had bowed out of ‘Atlee’ owing to date issues amidst Aryan’s drug row and his bail plea. However, later reports clarified that the actress is on board and has left the film

Recently, it was revealed that the actress will be playing the role of an investigating officer in the film. The reports by Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “Nayanthara plays an investigating officer in Atlee’s next. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role – of the father and the son. The movie’s premise is about this one man (played by SRK) who leads a group of wrongly accused female jail mates (played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and others) and turns them into a group of vigilantes fighting against social evils. It’s very similar to Money Heist but in a much more Indianised fashion. Nayanthara plays the top cop investigating the case and it’s her versus Shah Rukh in the film, but they also play love interests.”

Are you excited to see Shah Rukh Khan back in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

