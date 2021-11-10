Malala Yousafzai got married to Asser Malik in an intimate ceremony last night in Britain and pictures of the same are going viral on social media. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Katrina Kaif to tech giants, people from all over the world are pouring love and blessings for the new couple. Today, we bring you a throwback when Shah Rukh Khan made a ‘necessary’ cameo at her birthday.

The couple tied the knot in Central England’s Birmingham in the presence of their close friends and family.

It was last year when Malala turned 24 in July and Asser Malik got her a Shah Rukh Khan standee on her birthday. Sharing the same on his Twitter account, Asser wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course.”

Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala 🌟 @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course. pic.twitter.com/kSFBgSqzVz — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2021

Asser Malik and Malala are indeed looking great with Shah Rukh Khan who is dressed in a black tux and looking dapper as always.

Meanwhile, the activist shared the good news of her marriage on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated the couple and commented, “Congratulations 😍🔥❤️”. Katrina Kaif also reacted and commented, “Congratulations”. AR Rahman also reacted to the couple’s wedding pictures and commented, “Shaadi Mubarak🌹May the Almighty bless you with health,happiness,and love!” Aahana Kumra and Ishaan Khatter also poured love and blessings for the couple in the comments section.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan making a ‘necessary’ cameo at Malala’s 24th birthday? Tell us in the space below.

