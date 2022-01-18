Umar Riaz has been on the news since he was evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. Although his admirers feel his eviction was unfair while there were others who celebrated his ouster from the show. During the earlier Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Geeta Kapur came on the show to support Nishant Bhat and said mean things about his profession which clearly didn’t go well with Umar.

In a recent interview, the doctor turned model slammed the female choreographer for her statement. On the other hand, he made shocking revelations about Pratik Sehajpal and claimed he used to provoke him, due to which he lost his temper in the BB house.

During the conversation with SpotboyE, Umar Riaz felt disappointed and said his Bigg Boss 15 eviction was unfair, he said, “Yes, I am feeling very disappointed. I got to know that votes were in my favour and still I was evicted so I felt really bad. I gave my 100% to the show. So, I think my eviction was unfair.”

Opening up about his fight with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz shares, “I think its Pratik’s game plan of investigating others and poking them to a point that they lose their temper. He says mean things to others and tries to do something that works in his favour. This has always been his game plan; even in OTT to he played such a game of provoking others. Be it Tejasswi, Ishaan, Jay, Karan, or me, he constantly tries to get into a fight with others. He provoked me a lot on the show.”

Further, the model called out dancer/choreographer Geeta Kapur for raising questions against his profession, “Yes, my profession was really targeted on the show. I don’t know why but none of the other people’s professions- they were actors, singers, choreographers never anyone’s profession was targeted like mine. My profession was targeted to demoralize me but it never helped actually I did what I want to do and I was determined and motivated to do what I want.”

“What Geeta Kapur said about me was that it was in my inherent nature, this is in my blood that was really below the belt. Who gave her the authority to speak me like this? I never got personal with anyone; this was such a personal attack on my profession. This was just a show and real life is different. She tried to demean and demoralize me but this didn’t help her as outside people showed love on me.”

Concluding his statement, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz shares that anyone between Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant deserves to win the show.

