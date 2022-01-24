Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas took to social media on Friday that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The announcement came as a surprise for many and now pictures of Priyanka and Nick with kids are going viral passing off as their baby daughter. Scroll down to know more.

Priyanka and Nick have not only been a power couple but also have been setting couple goals for all the fans. Their wedding at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan and three glitzy receptions made headlines in 2018. Since then the two have been sharing PDAs on Instagram which goes viral in minutes.

Now it has been said that the pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are with their newborn daughter. However, the pictures that are being circulated around are with their niece Krishna Sky Sarkisian and Aydin. While Aydin is the son of Stace and Irfan, Krishna Sky is the daughter of Priyanka’s cousin Divya Jyoti and Nile.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Moreover, a screengrab has been also shared as the picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ newborn daughter. It is worth pointing out that the screengrab is from an old video wherein, she is playing with Krishna. Check out the video below:

Since the announcement of their baby, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have not shared pics of their baby yet. The viral pictures that claimed to be their baby daughter are fake.

