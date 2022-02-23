Singer Sonu Nigam enjoys a huge fan following across the globe not just for his melodious numbers but also for his straightforward attitude. The singer has even landed in multiple controversies in the past, due to his no-filter statements. According to a recent report, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal’s cousin, Rajinder, threatened the artist and even sent him a bunch of derogatory remarks when one of their probable deals did not pan out as planned.

For the unversed, Sonu was in a major controversy in the year 2017 when he spoke up against the use of speakers during Azaan (Islamic prayer). He called the act ‘gundagardi’ and expressed how he does not wish to wake up to it every morning simply because he does not follow the religion. The tweet triggered an instant debate on social media as some of the netizens agreed with him while others felt that Azaans were completely harmless and hence, must be left alone.

According to a recent report by Zoom, Sonu Nigam was threatened by BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal’s cousin Rajinder over a concert discussion. Chahal reportedly connected Rajinder and Nigam because they wanted the singer to perform at a venue outside the country. Sonu then tried to connect Rajinder with his overseas promoter Rocky and the conversation left Rajinder offended to say the least.

A source close to the publication told them, “Some of the things said in the messages are threatening in nature and ones that need to be investigated. The language used by Mr Rajinder in these messages has been undignified and came as a shock to Sonu Ji, who is one of the most respected and loved artists of our country.”

“It was evident after the first few exchanges that it was not possible for someone of Sonu’s nature to work with Mr Rajinder, who is so disgraceful”, the source further added.

It is also being said that Sonu Nigam has solid evidence to back his claims in the form of screenshots and voice recordings. The same report mentions that it is not the first time Rajinder has insulted an artist as singers like Palak Muchhal have also had similar complaints against him.

