Back in the day, Mithun Chakraborty was a huge name in the Bollywood industry. Not just his acting but he has a massive fan following for his dance skills too and his fans fondly called him the OG ‘disco dancer’ of Bollywood. In a recent interview, Mithun has opened up the stardom and how he felt lonely being at such a great place in his career. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

We have often seen Bollywood celebrities talking about loneliness in their lives. We as normal people couldn’t relate to it but stardom brings a lot of cons along with the pros in a person’s life. Mithun in a recent chat opened up on how even though he had a great stature but felt very lonely in life.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with PTI, Mithun Chakraborty opened up on his popularity and said, “I had never imagined that I would become a superstar. But, when I did become the number one star of the country, I found that it was… Oh my God, an extremely lonely place. It is really, very, very lonely. You are all alone there. It was lonely because everybody thought I was beyond their reach, I was unattainable.”

And even though, Mithun Chakraborty was at such a great stature in his career, people would be apprehensive to talk to him.

Talking about the same, the Disco Dancer actor said, “They would say ‘Stay away from dada, he has become too big’. My friends would also be scared of me. It was a very weird atmosphere. I would wake up, go to shoot, come back and be lonely, while being the biggest star, the hottest selling star of the country. Main ek bohot akela aadmi ho gaya tha (I had become a very lonely man). But this is part of life too.”

The 71-year-old actor revealed that the key to stardom is not just being a good actor but also a wonderful human being. “There is no survival without talent. Only your talent can take you ahead, if you have it, you will make it. No one in the world can stop you. A good actor, who is a bad human being, will have a short life. A bad actor, who is a bad human being, will have no life. A good actor, who is a good human being, will have a long life.”

Mithun Chakraborty concluded by saying, “The only magic to hold on to stardom for so long is that a good actor, who is also a good man, will live for long. Your superstardom will vanish in a heartbeat if you are not a good person. Karma will just wait for the right time, no one can escape that.”

We totally agree with Mithun’s views here. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Lock Upp: 1st Contestant Of Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show Revealed & ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’ Fans, You’ll Love This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube