Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational feature ft. Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar. This time, we don’t have any particular dialogue to lift up your spirit but what we have is very special.

This video watched over one lac times on Instagram depicts how the song hits differently transporting you to another world. It’s a video of a helicopter in the jungle showering water on burning trees to save them.

The helicopter is denoted as AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, Irshad Kamil and Javed Ali (artists attached to the song), and the burning forest indicates our ‘depressed thoughts’.

Be… And it is! This is the literal meaning of Kun Fayakun – a gem from the master A. R. Rahman. “Tera Hi Main Ek Saaya, Tune Mujhko Banaya, Main Toh Jag Ko Na Bhaaya, Tune Gale Se Lagaya, Ab Tu Hi Hai Khudaya,” this is just one line of many from the Rockstar album. Years from now, when few music lovers will get together to discuss their favourite albums, they will find a common choice in Rockstar.

If we go deep, there’s a line in Kun Faya Kun which directly relates with Haawa Haawa. “O Mujhpe Karam Sarkar Tera, Arz Tujhe, Karde Mujhe, Mujhse Hi Riha” (Lord, help me relieve myself from me) from Kun Faya Kun relates to “Aazadi De De Mujhe, Mere Khuda… Le Le Tu Daulat, Aur Kar De Riha,” (Lord, relieve me, take all my wealth and let me go).

Over the years, Rockstar has earned the cult status for a certain section of the audience. It’s also labelled as Imtiaz Ali‘s most ambitious (and ambiguous) work to date.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

