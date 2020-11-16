Actor Rohit Saraf, who is being lauded for his performance in Ludo, has shared a funny anecdote from the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit revealed that he used Eno, an acidity aid, and an apple flavoured beverage for a scene where he had to drink a beer.

“Ludo BTS| Tried to use appy fizz + eno instead of using actual beer and.. well, nevermind,” Rohit wrote alongside a video of him laughing on seeing a person mixing Eno in his beer mug.

Reacting to the clip, a user commented: “hahaha.”

“Hahaha, you look so cute,” another one wrote.

Speaking of “Ludo”, The Anurag Basu directorial is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories.

Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra are also seen playing important characters in the movie.

Rajkummar Rao is happy with the early response his new film Ludo has garnered upon releasing on OTT.

“I’m so happy to see the early reactions coming in and the fact that fans are liking the film and my work so much. Ludo is an extremely special film and working with Dada was magical and after all the hard work one puts in a film and gets so much love back, I don’t think I can ask for more,” the actor said.

“I’m really glad and would like to thank everyone who’s liking it and saying great things about the film and my character on social media and elsewhere,” he added.

