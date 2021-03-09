It looks like there are troubles rising on the personal and professional front for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While we just brought you the news that a Maharashtra Congress MLA has asked for the title of Gangubai Kathiawadi be changed, we now hear the news that SLB is not in the finest of health.

As the COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra has been seeing a steady rise, just hours ago, we were greeted by the headline that actor Ranbir Kapoor has contracted the virus that has been placing us since last year. Now we hear the ace filmmaker has contracted the same.

According to a report on Bollywood Bubble, reliable sources have stated that the ace director has contracted the virus. The source said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently quarantining in his office and his mother has also taken a COVID test.”

It seems like both Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracted the virus during the same time. Given this development, the shooting for the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has been stalled till further notice. Bhatt, too, has been put in quarantine and has reportedly undergone a COVID-19 test also. The results of which are awaited.

Besides the lead actress, Meanwhile, the remaining cast and crew of Gangubai Kathiawadi are also being tested for COVID-19 and have been asked to quarantine.

Gangubai Kathiawadi sees Alia Bhatt essay on the role of Gangubai – one of the most powerful madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film, an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s celebrates novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, will release on July 30.

Given these reports, the shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir and Alia Bhatt has also been stalled.

We wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali a speedy recovery.

