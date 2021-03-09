Iconic writer duo of Bollywood Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan delivered a brilliant display of screenplay and dialogues in films like Zanjeer, Haathi Mere Saathi, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Deewar, Don, Dostana, Shaan, Kranti and many more. These films are remembered today even after five decades.

When the iconic writer duo went separate ways to work in individual capacities, the news came as a heartbreaking moment for film lovers. Following the split, Javed went on write for films like Mashaal, Saagar, Lakshya and Don (2006). Later, the veteran writer took a back seat from the writer’s chair.

Pinkvilla reports that Javed Akhtar is now planning to come back as a writer after 15 years. The veteran writer’s film will be produced by his son, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner, Excel Entertainment.

A source close to the development said to the publication, “While Javed Saab continued his stint as a lyricist, he had taken a backseat from writing. But, finally, 15 years after Don, he has found his inclination towards a script that he wishes to translate to the spectacle for the audience. It has all the elements of a Javed Akthar story with a blend of drama and emotions.”

The report further states that the script is completely locked but they are yet to decide on the star-cast as also the shooting timelines. The source said, “The idea is to take the film on floors by end of this year with a top bracket star-cast. It’s among the most prestigious projects in the kitty of Excel Entertainment, and all the energies are on it to make it special.”

The film marks Javed Akhtar‘s 40th film and 15th film as an independent writer after his split with Salim Khan.

So what do you think about Javed Akhtar’s return to the Hindi cinema? Let us know in the comments.

