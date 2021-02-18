Who would have thought that we would be away from the big screen for a year after facing wrath of COVID-19? As we rejoice the decision of theatres running at full capacity, the makers of Roohi announced the release date of the film and unveiled the first trailer featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead. The trailer has today made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on to know more about the same, catch the trailer and also do not forget to vote for the same.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Roohi reception amongst the audience.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi comes from the same mill that churned out Stree which went on to be an acclaimed success story. Roohi talks about a possessed Janhvi Kapoor who has been taken over by the spirit of a ghost who takes away newly married brides. The trailer shows the chronicles of Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma who try to save Kapoor and is a humorous ride through it.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Roohi is set to hit the big screens on March 11, 2021.

Here’s the trailer:

