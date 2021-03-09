2021 will see a bevvy of newcomers and debutant actors who has already created a lot of excitement and intrigue among the audience. Even before their debut on the big screens, they have garnered a strong fan base on social media with netizens already placing their bets and rooting for their favourite Bollywood newcomers.

From Rashmika Mandanna and Manushi Chhillar to Ahan Shetty, here’s a list of the top 5 debutant and debutantes to watch out for in 2021:

Ahan Shetty

Even before his debut, Bollywood newcomer Ahan Shetty became a young heartthrob, thanks to his social media presence. The debutant is all set for his first film titled Tadap where he will be seen paired opposite Tara Sutaria. He will also be seen packing some punches and engaging in action sequences in the Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu language film. The first poster of the film featuring Ahan has already resulted in a lot of excitement among audience.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, who marked his debut in 2016 with the Kannada film, Kirik Party, has multiple hits under her belt. Having worked with some of the biggest names in South like Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda and proving her mettle across genres and languages, she is now gearing up to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. Rashmika is currently shooting for her debut Bollywood film, Mission Majnu, where she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss India crown in 2017. That same year, she went on to win the Miss World pageant. After working as a model endorsing some of the biggest brands and comprehensive social work, she is now awaiting the release of her big Bollywood debut, Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. The historical drama will see her playing Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan’s wife.

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash’s first acting project was Porki, a Kannada film that released in 2010. Ever since, there has been no looking back for the young actor who successfully dabbled in Tamil and Telugu film industries. This Bollywood newcomer is now looking forward to surprising her fans with two big-ticket Bollywood projects, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Hungama 2. While the former sees her playing IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik’s wife, Hungama 2 will be a testament to her comic timing.

Arjun Kanungo

Arjun Kanungo’s first music single titled Baaki Baatein Peene Baad made him an instant sensation with throngs of female fans rooting for him. A trained singer, national level basketball player, trained method actor and live performer, Arjun is a man of many talents. All set to add a new feather to his, he will next be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe. In his words, he was personally chosen by the superstar for the part.

