The season 9 reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac is here and it promises stunning and glittery fashion, shocking statements, allegations galore, and a surprising video from Karen Huger. For those unversed, the latter skipped the reunion as she checked into a rehab after her DUI arrest.

The event is divided into three parts which will be aired on Bravo over three weeks. Here’s what we know about the storylines and questions taking the center stage during the reunion and when each part will be releasing on the network. Keep reading to find out more details about the RHOP 9 reunion.

Three-Part Reunion Of The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 9

The official descriptions of the three part reunion are out. The first part is all set to air on February 16 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Decked in all-white, glitter, pearls and sitting with Andy Cohen, the women had a lot to discuss. The episode is set to start with a surprise as Karen Huger, who may not be in attendance, sent an emotional video message that the cast witnessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

The trailer shows some of the housewives getting teary eyed after watching Karen, who is also known as the Grande Dame, be in this position. For the unversed, her trial will decide if she receives jail time for her drunk driving. It’s to be noted that this wasn’t the reality star’s first time with a DUI charge. This is expected to make things harder for her when the court decides.

Back to the part one of the reunion, Wendy expresses her disappointment about Karen not being held accountable this season. Up next, Ashley, Mia and Stacey reveal the status of their respective divorces. Jassi and Stacey proceed to confront Mia about her behavior off-camera birthday in Miami.

Part two of the RHOP season 9 reunion will air on February 23 and feature Mia spiraling backstage after her confrontation with the cast. On the other hand, Keiarna and Stacey get criticised about their relationships with Greg and TJ. Some shocking new revelations leave everyone shocked. This is followed by the housewives calling Mia out for her actions throughout.

This causes her to reach her breaking point. Part three of the reunion will air on March 2, thus concluding the 9th season of the show. It will feature a shocking exit which disrupts the reunion for a moment but that doesn’t stop the drama. Stacey’s relationship with TJ is quickly questioned by the cast.

This happens when a cast member’s husband reveals a shocking piece of truth. The housewives then discuss Karen and DUI and a few secrets kept hidden come to light. The final part ends on quite a surprising high when brand-new footage of Karen and Ray stuns everyone involved in the show.

Florals? For #RHOP? Feels right. Season 9 premieres October 6th 🌸 pic.twitter.com/VTs3PvXZzC — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 12, 2024

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Jennifer Fessler Reveals She Threatened To Quit The Real Housewives Of New Jersey: “F*ck This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News