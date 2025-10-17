Rajiv Thakur is a well-known name in the world of comedy and also shares a close bond with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma. Popularly known as ‘Chandu’, he has collaborated with Kapil Sharma in numerous comedy shows, including The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and Comedy Circus, where they often roast each other. However, recently Rajiv Thakur reflected on not being part of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3. Read on to know more.

Rajiv Thakur Spoke About His Absence From The Great Indian Kapil Show

According to Hindustan Times, in an interview, Rajiv talked about his absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show. He shared, “Itne bade show se koi rest nahi leta, obviously aapko nikala gaya hoga.” He then laughed it off and said, “Just kidding. Shayad kuch dates match nahi hui kyunki woh bich bich mein bula rahe the. Jaise ek episode kiya, fir dusre ki date mere paas nahi thi.”

He further added, “Mereko naa ek hota hai ki commitment kardi toh uspe rehna hai. Shayad unko bhi time ka bohot chal raha tha ki 55 minutes ka hi episode banana hai; already Kiku, Krushna, Sunil Grover aur jo guest aate hai, they have so much to do fir yaha space bohot kam banti hai aapki. And if you can’t do justice, then what’s the point?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Thakur (@rajivthakur007)

More About The Great Indian Kapil Show

With the massive success of two seasons, Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show recently returned with Season 3 in June on Netflix. The show featured Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. In Season 3, the makers added a new concept of fan talent showcases. The new season also marked the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu alongside Archana Puran Singh. However, Rajiv Thakur had been a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1 and Season 2, but he was absent from Season 3, and it was noticed by viewers.

More About Rajiv Thakur

Rajiv has worked in several Punjabi films, including Lakh Pardesi Hoiye, Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar, and Thug Life. He also appeared in the web series IC: 814 The Kandahar Hijack, where he played a negative role. Besides this, Rajiv has also restarted his stand-up comedy career after Samay Raina motivated him to upload one of his comic sets on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Thakur (@rajivthakur007)

