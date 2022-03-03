Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors enjoy massive fame on social media. Whether it is Dilip Joshi or Raj Anadkat, fans want to keep up with every detail of their favourite stars. During the entire TMKOC run, a major plot has been around Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal in the hunt for an ideal life partner. This has created a whole new meme fest in real life.

Advertisement

We have all seen how Popatlal gets his heart broken again and again while searching for his wife. But in real life, he is really well settled. Shyam is married to his wife Reshami and they’re blessed with three children – a daughter and two sons.

Advertisement

A picture is now going viral all across social media platforms. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor is standing alongside a beautiful lady in white. Picture shared by the TMKOC fan club claim that the mystery woman is his wife. Netizens began bombarding the comment section on how Shyam Pathak has such a beautiful woman in his real life.

“My whole life is a lie,” joked the TMKOC fan club. Reacting to the same, many even took to the comment section wondering how it’s possible. Some even questioned if it is actually his daughter. We did some fact check to only find out that the woman isn’t really Shyam Pathak’s wife. Whether it’s his daughter also remains unknown as there’s no proof regarding the same even on his social media accounts.

Check out the viral image ft Shyam Pathak and the mystery woman below:

Many even took to the comment section to point out that the stats are untrue.

“This is fake. Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal is married but her wife is Reshami Pathak. This is just a fan,” a user clarified.

Another commented, “Abbe ye nhi hai tum log bc kuch bhi bolte ho. Lode sunny leone ki hi photo dal deta… uski wife koi aur hi hai”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah related fact checks!

Must Read: ‘Anupamaa’ Rupali Ganguly Leaves Her Fans Stunned As She Ditches Her Traditional Look, Netizen Says “Don’t U Look Like Lady Gaga?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube