Manasi Parekh Is All Praises For Dear Father Co-Star Paresh Rawal, Calls Him A 'Pure Actor'

One of the major releases that the first half of 2022 will see is the release of Dear Father. It is a Gujarati film that stars Paresh Rawal, Chetan Dhanani and Manasi Parekh in the lead roles. The film also marks the return of Paresh Rawal to Gujarati cinema after 40 years.

When quizzed on how it felt, sharing screen space with Paresh Rawal, Manasi was all praises. She said, “The experience of shooting with Paresh Sir was absolutely awesome. He is a legend, he is an inspiration, he is somebody who loves the craft of acting. He is a pure actor. He doesn’t care about the fame or social media or even the media interactions. He only cares about his love of characters and his craft.”

Talking about his involvement in the film, Manasi went on to share, “Because Dear Father is so close to his heart, he was absolutely involved in this film from the word ‘go’. And it was just awe-inspiring to be sharing the screen with him. I had all these long scenes with him where there is too much conflict and lots of drama and lots of emotions.”

“I don’t think I could have pulled that off if he wasn’t a generous co-actor which he absolutely is. He is a very very strong actor. I’ve only learned so much being with him, sharing screen space with him and having such intense scenes with him. It’s all been an absolutely incredible experience.” Dear Father releases on March 4,” added Manasi.

This film marks Manasi Parekh’s second outing in Gujarati cinema. The actress made her Gujarati film debut with Golkeri in 2020.

