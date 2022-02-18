Manasi Parekh On Working With Paresh Rawal On 'Dear Father': "For Me Its A Dream Come True"

Advertisement
Manasi reveals, “Pareshji had offered this role to me some time back, when he was making the play. But I couldn’t, because I was already doing a television show and a Gujarati play at that time. I was really upset about dates not working out and really wanted to work with him.”
Manasi Parekh added: “However, after some years when he called me back saying that the film is finally happening and asked me if I want to be a part of it, I immediately said yes. I have always been wanting to work with him and for me its a dream come true. It’s a very intense film and my character has a lot of confrontations with him”
‘Dear Father’ is all set to release on March 4.
