Politician and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan held a high-profile screening of Dasvi, starring her actor son Abhishek Bachchan, for her fellow Members of Parliament.

Many senior leaders took to social media to talk about the Tushar Jalota directorial. Maharashtra MP Rajani Patil commended the film and wished the team good luck.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Deputy Leader, Shiv Sena, labelled Dasvi as a “must watch” for its emphasis on education while Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, praised Abhishek Bachchan‘s performance as well as the film’s humorous tone.

The screening of Dasvi saw Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan in attendance.

The tale of a crooked but illiterate politician who discovers the power of education when held behind bars, Dasvi also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Earlier, ‘Dasvi’ was screened to massive applause at the Agra Central Jail, with many inmates even deciding to study for their tenth-grade exam after watching the social comedy.

