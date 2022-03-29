Actress Urfi Javed who’s been making the tables turn with her fashion choices and hard-hitting statements in the media is back again in the news, but this time for a different reason. The actress who was spotted beneath a news office’s building today, was ill treated by some guards who spoke foul language and even tried to come closer. Not only that, they even misbehaved with the media who was there to cover Urfi.

Urfi who was flabbergasted by this entire incident retaliated back and gave the guards a taste of their own medicine in her own way. Urfi who left the place right after the altercation posted a story on her Instagram.

In her story, Urfi Javed wrote “So what happened today was, I was invited for an interview to a place where the guards really misbehaved (physically as well) with me and the paps. Later they apologised and said it was a miscommunication. The fact that I am not a star kid or I don’t have a godfather and I don’t have bouncers with me 24*7, people think less of me. But let me tell me you guys, I’ve started from the very bottom and I’m proud of it”

Furthermore, Urfi Javed added “Had I entered the venue with a very fancy car and bodyguards with me, this wouldn’t have had happened. (Not that I can’t afford all that ) but it’s just who I am, I love travelling in rickshaws, Ubers coz I don’t really believe in showing off. Everybody deserves respect, even the reporters and the paps.

I was invited to that place, I didn’t just barge in there so the disrespect was unnecessary! Thanku and love to all let’s all be a bit more kind to people around us” she concluded.

