BTS’ popularity has only skyrocketed since the last few years and hence, their decision to not make music as a band anymore came as a massive shocker to most of the world. ARMYs are still finding it hard to digest their announcement and amidst all of this, the members’ individual vlogs on YouTube have been a big time relief. Leader RM was the latest one to drop a video and guess what, it did not take desi ARMYs a long time to spot an Indian in the background.

For the unversed, the boys have lately been in the news for their upcoming collaboration with Snoop Dogg. The vocal line, aka Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have come together to create a track with the US-based hip hop legend and hence, the hype around it is also massive. There has been a lot of talk around J-Hope’s recent album, Jack in the Box as well and that is a clear indication that the individual albums by the rest of the band will also probably work well.

In a recent turn of events, Kim Namjoon aka RM dropped his vlog from Switzerland but the most memorable part of it, for the Indian BTS ARMYs, was the sequence where a woman can be heard speaking in Hindi in the background. While the leader was busy showing his viewers the green and beautiful scenery, a woman can be heard saying “6 baje se main uthke aise dekh rahi hun”.

This little detail from RM’s vlog also took the Indian BTS fans back to the time V aka Kim Taehyung was caught in a similar situation. For the unaware, V was recording close to the Eiffel tower in Paris when an Indian at the site audibly said “1 ghanta ho gaya”. Have a look at a few of the reactions.

people speaking in hindi in the bg while namjoon is vlogging the serene veiw will never not be funny, it seems they never left that place from the ass crack of the dawn lmao.pic.twitter.com/yim6n5Q2kg — Ara⁷🎸 in the box (@roundieluvr) July 30, 2022

It's giving same vibes

Taehyung in Paris (someone saying 1 ghanta ho gaya) and Joon in Switzerland (someone saying 1 ghante se) 😭😂😂😂😂 — V E N (@VEN258) July 30, 2022

