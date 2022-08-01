Chris Evans is one of the most sought-after actors. A schedule that is busy for almost every minute is eyed by all the filmmakers in Hollywood and that makes him a desired actor. Captain America fame has been considered some of the most iconic and big-scale characters in the past. While he played a few, he also let a lot of them pass. But can you imagine the creator of Pam & Tommy wanted him to play the Talking P*nis on his show?

For the unversed, created by Robert Siegel, Pam & Tommy is a biographical drama that captures the tumultuous marriage between Pamela Anderson and Mötley. The show has been applauded by the audience and critics. It stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James in the leading roles and that two have only garnered praises.

But the most famous thing about Pam & Tommy is the scene where Stan in his character can be seen talking to his p*nis. In episode 2 the funny scene featured Sebastian Stan standing fully naked is having a conversation with his p*nis. The scene was hilarious but did you know Chris Evans was first considered to play the talking p*nis?

As per a Screenrant report, Sebastian Stan has now revealed that Robert Siegel first thought of casting his Marvel co-star Chris Evans in the cameo as talking p*nis. He revealed how there was no way he was going to ask Evans to do it. “We didn’t know who we were going to get at that point. The guys, I think, called me at one point and were like, ‘What do you think? Do you think Chris would do this with you?’ I was like, ‘I’m not calling him, OK? I can’t ask him to do this’,” Stan said.

There is no confirmation on where Chris Evans was approached or not but this is indeed interesting. Sebastian Stan has played Bucky Barnes since 2016’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, alongside Chris Evans. It was followed by Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame.

