If there’s one topic that has been trending in the country for a while now, it’s Ranveer Singh’s n*de photoshoot for an international magazine. Social media is divided into two halves amid the controversial shoot and while some are enjoying this heated debate, others are really mad at the actor for baring it all and hurting the sentiments of women. Joining the list is Amanda Cerny who has gone n*de in a supermarket, in order to back Ranveer and how. Scroll below to see her video.

On July 22nd, Ranveer broke Instagram after he shared pictures of himself from his Paper magazine photoshoot where he bared it all for his fans. The actor who is massively popular on social media never shies away from expressing his love and gratitude for his fans on the photo-sharing site time and again.

After Ranveer Singh’s pictures went viral on the internet, netizens started reacting to it. From FIRs to national television debates – Ranveer is undoubtedly the next big thing in the making. Love him or hate him but you can’t ignore him.

Various Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma supported Ranveer Singh after he received backlash from netizens. And hopping onto the support system is Amanda Cerny. The beauty bared it all like Ranveer Singh and went to a supermarket n*de while supporting him.

She shared the video of herself on Twitter with a caption that read, “Justice for Ranveer?”

That’s a fun way to support the star!

What are your thoughts on Amanda Cerny going all n*de to support Ranveer Singh while seeking justice for him?

