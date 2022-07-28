Chris Evans, aka Captain America, has some advice for the new MCU actors. After the Infinity Sage ended, many new superheroes were introduced. While some debuted with the Avengers themselves, like Doctor Strange and Spider-Man. Marvel’s Phase 4 saw Shang-Chi, Eternals, Ms Marvel, and more comic-book characters coming to life.

Now, with the confirmation of Phase 5 and 6, and two new Avengers movies, it can only mean one thing, and that is, several more characters will be debuted. It is quite an exciting time for Marvel fans. As the new set of actors and actresses take over the franchise, Evans has something to say to them.

Chris Evans spoke with Cheddar News about his latest movie, The Gray Man. It was then when the Captain American actor offered some tips for anyone putting on the superhero suit. “Enjoy it, have fun,” Evans said. “It’s nice when you’re making movies, and there’s this baked-in-the-cake fanbase. People who are really excited to see the work because they’re deeply connected to the character,” he added.

“It’s really special for them. It adds a lot of pressure. But, it’s a real joy when it works out, and there’s a giant community you’re welcomed into. So, enjoy it,” Chris Evans continued. Meanwhile, previously, during the release of his film Lightyear, the Avengers: Endgame actor was asked if he would be returning to his Captain America role.

The actor noted that his run as the superhero was good, and to revisit it would be a tall order. But this isn’t the end of the beloved character. Evans passed his shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, as Steve Rogers retired. MCU fans had mixed reactions to this news.

When rumours around Chris Evans returning as the superhero arose, he made sure for the world to know who the new Captain America is, through a tweet. Anthony Mackie took up the role of Sam Wilson and was introduced first in The Winter Soldier.

