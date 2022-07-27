Singer Lizzo revealed in a TikTok video that Harry Styles sent her some flowers after her mega-hit ‘About Damn Time’ ended the reign of his tune ‘As It Was’ on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

In the clip, Lizzo showed off a beautiful flower arrangement, reports aceshowbiz.com. “Thanks for the flowers, Harry,” she said to the camera before sniffing one of the roses and smiling coyly.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption: “Y’all harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1.”

Fans were loving the interaction between the stars with one of them commenting, “WE NEED A HARRY AND LIZZO SONG.”

Another fan gushed: “Stoppppp literally he’s the sweetest being ever.”

Someone else said, “This friendship fuels my soul,” while another comment read, “this is so cute im crying.”

‘About damn time’, which is off Lizzo’s latest album ‘Special’, is the singer/rapper’s second No. 1 single.

She topped the chart for the first time when her tune ‘Truth Hurts’ nabbed the No. 1 spot and dominated for seven weeks in September 2019.

Previously, Harry Styles has joined the building-up chorus of politicians, civic leaders and Hollywood figures in condemning the epidemic of gun violence in America.

Styles announced he’ll be partnering with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety during his upcoming North American tour and donating over $1 million in proceeds to it, along with Live Nation, reports ‘Variety’.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Styles’ Instagram post reads.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown, who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts and sharing their suggested action items,” Styles added. The post has a simple but telling caption: “End gun violence.”

