Finally after a long wait, the most-anticipated film, Govinda Naam Mera is all set for its digital release. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the film’s official trailer was dropped online and it made headlines for all the interesting reasons. Helmed by Dulhania franchise director, Shashank Khaitan, GNM is jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

A few days back, the makers dropped the official posters that took social media by storm. In the film, the actor will be seen playing the titular dancer.

Did you know that Govinda Naam Mera’s sets were different from any other regular Bollywood film set? A little birdie told us exclusively that unlike other movie sets, the leading actors Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani used to chill with each other in break time instead of going back into their vanities using their phones.

A source close to the makers revealed to Koimoi, “The sets of Govinda Naam Mera was like a family. It was a fun set both on and off-screen. Instead of going back to their vanities or using their phones, the cast on this set would chill with each other in breaks.”

Earlier during the trailer launch of Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal had opened up doing a full flagged masala film. He told a section of media at the event, “A year before I heard the narration, Shashank had told me he’s writing something ‘paagal’ (wild) with me in mind. I knew nothing apart from this. He later narrated the story. I was hungry to do a film where I didn’t have to cry. Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya (In this film, the suffering has finally ended). I was very happy. “Whenever I would meet my maasis or chachas (uncle and aunts) in Punjab, they’d say after every film, ‘bohot achchi acting ki hai lekin naach-gana kab karega tu? (You’ve acted very well, but when will you do a song and dance film?)’ So finally, that film came!”

Govinda Naam Mera is all set for its digital release and will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on December 16.

