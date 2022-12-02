Popular Indian heartthrob and singing sensation Jubin Nautiyal was in an accident in the early hours of Thursday morning. He was recently rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase. Jubin, who has been in the news for his recent trending songs “Tu Saamne Aaye,” “Manike,” “Bana Sharabi,” and others, will undergo an operation for his right arm after his accident. He has been advised to not use his right arm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singer Jubin has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music scene with global hits like “Raataan Lambiyaan,” “Lut Gaye,” “Humnava Mere,” and “Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum,”, “Tum Hi Aana,” “Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra”.With a voice that’s soothing and encapsulating, Jubin is undeniably ruling our hearts.

We can’t wait to see him perform his chartbusters and cast a spell with his voice super soon. We wish him a speedy recovery!

Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s first Hindi single ‘Tu Saamne Aaye’ hit the airwaves on Thursday. The song also features his ‘Manike’ co-singer Jubin Nautiyal. The two singers recently took a trip to Ladakh where they worked on this track together.

Commenting on the occasion of her song release, Yohani said, “This is my first ever Hindi single, and I am just thrilled for the listeners to hear it, and I hope they will shower their love. My experience shooting the music video was fantastic as Jubin and I are good friends, and I was excited about it. So when we decided to make this song during our trip to the most beautiful place Ladakh, I was all in for it.”

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Aaj King Khan Thodi Bane…”: Says Ranveer Singh Going Gaga Over SRK, Adds “Uska Tinka Bhi Kar Paaun…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News