Bollywood is currently flooded with reports about celebrity romances and divorces. Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Prabhas are among the few renowned personalities who’ve been under the radar. There were strong rumours that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are tying the knot next year in Chandigarh. But is the wedding plan on hold because the actress fears impact on her career and doesn’t want to face what Katrina Kaif recently did? Scroll below for all the details.

History has proven how actresses have faced a dent in their career after getting married. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was amongst the most demanded and one can count the number of films she’s been a part of after her marriage. It is rumoured that Katrina Kaif also lost a major brand endorsement post her wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

Regarding Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s rumoured wedding, a close friend of the couple told Times Of India, “Kiara and Sid getting married in January? That’s news to me. I don’t think either of the two has mentioned marriage to anyone.”

The report further rubbished rumours around the 2023 wedding and termed it “just another one of those udti khabar.”

“Right now Kiara is going through her best phase. Like it or not, marriage does brake your career in India. Look at Katrina. She is at her prime. She has just lost a major endorsement deal(Slice) to Kiara,” concludes the source.

This could also be termed quite bizarre because we also have actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt who have only witnessed a further high in their career despite making noise over their married life. Each one of these actresses along with Katrina Kaif have been constantly bombarded with film offers and are very much in demand.

