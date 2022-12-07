Vicky Kaushal is an exceptionally talented actor that Bollywood has seen in recent times, he is known for portraying different kinds of roles on screen, and now he is gearing up for his upcoming comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera. Vicky will be seen sharing the screen with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, and recently, the actor shared a fun clip on his social media handle, which has made his fans amused.

Vicky Kaushal started his journey as the leading man with 2015’s Masaan which was received well by both the audience and the critics. Recently, the actor got married to one of the A-list actresses of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif, and the couple’s exchange of comments on social media is quite delightful and entertaining for their fans.

The talented actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram account to share a video clip of him grooving to his new song kyaa baat Haii. The video is a very candid one, but the caption has won our hearts. Vicky posted the video with the caption, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully, one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!” 🤷🏽‍♂️😎🕺🏽,” and the fans didn’t leave a moment to flood the comment section with their lovely feedback.

One of the fans commented, “I AM SURE YOU’LL MAKE HER FALL FOR THESE AND SOON ENOUGH SHE’LL SAY ‘KYAA BAAT HAII’ 😂🫶🏼❤️🧿”, while another expressed, “And what about us who keep telling and admiring you “kya baat hai”!! 🙄🥹❤️❤️🫶🫶”. There were comments like, “Make this with your wife !!! Give us some treat on anniversary 😂❤️”. Praising the video one fan said, “These videos are simple love 💕 keep on sharing these videos”.

And another comment read, “Your wife clearly knows what happens to other women’s hearts if you put up such videos🙊”. His fans surely liked his clean-shaven look and the hat and the jacket, which clearly is giving Vicky a rapper vibe! However, there has been no comment from her lady love, but we are sure she, too, is going through his comment section and reading the comments flooded towards her man.

As for Vicky Kaushal’s film, Govinda Naam Tera, it will be releasing on 16th December and is helmed by the director Shashank Khaitan. The film will be clashing with the Hollywood giant Avatar: The Way Of Water, which is slated to release on the same date.

