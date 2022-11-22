Veteran actor Ranjeet, who is known for delivering memorable performances as a villain in the movies of 1970s and 1980s, is happy as his son Jeeva is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the character poster of his son Jeeva’s debut film. He posted the picture with caption: “Ab mera beta, Govinda ke bade problem ka beta.” To this, Jeeva had a hilarious response: “@ranjeetthegoli don’t ever worry! I promise that I will first and forever be your problem. Exclusively.”

Excited about his Bollywood debut, Jeeva said: “It feels surreal. This is actually happening. ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is a fantastic entertainer for everyone and it features some of the best talents our industry has to offer. It’s an absolute blessing to be part of a Shashank Kaithan directorial in a Dharma Production. This journey gave me the rare opportunity to absorb invaluable experience from the best of our industry for which I will be ever grateful.”

“All I can say is that, I never thought of ever having to play a character as such, let alone as my debut. To know more, you will just have to wait for December 16”, he added.

The film, directed by Shashank Kaithan, also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, and is dropping on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar on December 16.

