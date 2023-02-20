While it is said that fame does not come alone and is always accompanied by responsibility, but, in Akshay Kumar’s case, his fame often makes him face some bizarre fan moments. In a series of incidents taking place that included fans crossing their lines to meet stars, Akshay Kumar chose to stop his security from tackling a man who jumped barricades to meet him during Selfiee’s promotional event. The actor also made sure one of his fans was fine after she fainted during the event.

Akshay will be next seen in the upcoming film Selfiee which will mark the actor’s first outing in 2023. The actor last starred in ‘Ram Setu,’ which received mixed reactions from the audience.

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set to introduce the audience to their new film Selfiee. The two actors are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their movie across various cities and are receiving immense love from their fans. However, things sometimes don’t go as planned but the Khiladi star does not lose his cool.

A video from a recent promotional event is surfacing on the internet in which Akshay Kumar, dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans, can be seen meeting his fans. When the actor was shaking hands with the crowd, a man jumped the barricades in an attempt to meet him. As Kumar’s security immediately tackled the man, the actor stopped them and went on to give him a hug.

Later in the clip, a woman could be seen losing her conscious. As the authorities reached out to her for medical help, Kumar ensured that she was fine.

However, netizens are not seemingly thrilled by Kumar’s reaction as they called him hugging the fan “damage control.” An Instagram user wrote, “Aisa koi aam admi karta toh Police case ho jata. absolutely wrong way to treat humanity,” while another penned, “First tell the security to throw people aside if they come close, then hug them to get praise. Acha plan hai waise.”

One user wrote, “Pehle fan ki insult kar do than hug wow bhout buri baat h.”

Selifee is the official remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which saw Suraj Venjaramoody and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, this Raj Mehta directorial also has Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

