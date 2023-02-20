Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan dated during their time on Love Aaj Kal. Their first association on-screen created quite a massive buzz given fans desperately wanted them to start dating. That happened on sets of Imtiaz Ali’s movie but the relationship fell apart in no time, just like the box office numbers of the movie. But have they reconciled? Scroll below for all the details!

Recently, pictures of Sara and Kartik from Udaipur wet viral. While the duo was posting pictures from the location separately, they did not mention each other anywhere on their social media handles. But few fans shared pictures of them as they spotted them together and that made it seem like they were secretly meeting. Well, this isn’t the first time. Previously, the duo spent New Year’s in London and posted pictures around the same location that sparked similar rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan has broken silence on his viral pictures with Sara Ali Khan that hinted at a reignited romance. “We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos), he said.

Are Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reuniting for a movie? Shehzada actor responds, “As of now aesa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now there is no such announcement. And as of now I don’t know anything).”

Well, looks like that was a mere coincidence and nothing is brewing between the two!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Clears Air Around Rumours Of Him Being Temperamental & Difficult To Work With: “It’s The Image The Media Has Built Upon Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News