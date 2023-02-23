Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone strarrer Pathaan has smashed all the records. The film created history by becoming the first-ever film to enter the 1000-crore club in the original Hindi language (excluding the Chinese dub). Ever since the film was released, it is only getting love from Srkians but that doesn’t mean the film didn’t face any controversy. Prior to its release, the film made headlines for several controversies and now, it is facing protests in Bangladesh. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below for the details.

SRK made his silver screen comeback after a gap of four years with the blockbuster film Pathaan and received a lot of love from all across the nation. The film is now all set to release in Bangladesh. Notably, the country’s government had disallowed Bollywood films to be released in the country in 2014. But now, the ban has been lifted and Pathaan will be the first film since then to release in Bangladesh. However, the film is already witnessing some protests.

As reported by The Daily Star, Bangladeshi actor Dipjol, who is known for playing negative roles, has expressed displeasure over the government’s decision to allow Hindi films to release in the country. According to him, Hindi films are not in the line with country’s ‘social culture’. The actor said, “We are trying to make quality movies to impress the audience. If Hindi films are imported then our movies will be severely affected. In the past few months, some of our movies have done extremely well in the theatres which have helped people to come to the cinema hall. Our audience wants to see movies with their family which represents our tradition.”

The actor also believes that Hindi films have vulgar scenes and he further added, “Their movies have many vulgar songs and scenes. They do not go with our social culture. We present a more clean and family-oriented source to our audience. We try to give moral lessons to our audience in the form of entertainment.”

For the unversed, Pathaan will be the first Hindi film to release in the country after a gap of long 8 years. Notably, earlier his fans from the film had flown down to India to watch SRK on the silver screen.

