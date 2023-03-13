Oscars 2023 were filled with hilarious moments but Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai hogged the limelight when host Jimmy Kimmel decided to address the Harry Styles- Chris Pine Spitgate incident. Malala shot it down with a funny one-liner and it was hilarious. We all remember how Styles and Pine got embroiled in a conspiracy theory that the former One Direction member apparently spat on Pine during the screening of their movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022.

While the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ actor Chris earlier made it clear that nothing of that sort happened, 2023 Oscars host decided to have a little fun with Malala on the same. During his presentation at the coveted award ceremony, Kimmel jokingly asked the 25-year-old activist if the former 1D singer spat or not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to People Magazine, the 55-year-old host supposedly read a fan question to Malala saying, “Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration” adding, “As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” To this Malala Yousafzai gracefully shot down the question saying, “I only talk about peace” as the audience quickly broke into laughter.

The Internet was quick to jump on the wagon as many slammed Kimmel for asking the question to Malala. One of the users stated, “Gross. Why are you treating this brave young woman with such disrespect? Are those in power in the entertainment industry really so threatened by her? Shameful.” Another individual tweeted, “Not a good question, but beautifully answered by Malala Yousafzai.” One user asserted, “Thats such a redundant thing to do: talk about celebrities most of whom would be unknown to esp the ppl whom Malala represents n raises her voice for” whereas, another person shared, “

Here are the twitter links :

Gross. Why are you treating this brave young woman with such disrespect? Are those in power in the entertainment industry really so threatened by her? Shameful. — C (@WriteTalkCreate) March 13, 2023

Thats such a redundant thing to do: talk about celebrities most of whom would be unknown to esp the ppl whom Malala represents n raises her voice for. — Shama Khan (@ShamaKh84025358) March 13, 2023

Thats such a redundant thing to do: talk about celebrities most of whom would be unknown to esp the ppl whom Malala represents n raises her voice for. — Shama Khan (@ShamaKh84025358) March 13, 2023

Comedians getting embarrassed at the Oscars is starting to become a trend. — Kevin (@limpbaddymormon) March 13, 2023

A user commented, “Comedians getting embarrassed at the Oscars is starting to become a trend.”

In the first week of March, Chris Pine set the record pretty straight while denying the rumors is Styles spat on him during the promotion of their movie. Dissecting the entire Spitgate incident, Pine recently spoke to Esquire in a video interview clarifying that Styles did not spit on him. “Harry did not spit on me, Harry is a very kind guy. I was on the plane and we’re flying back from Venice having a great time on the plane and my publicist wakes me up and says, ‘We have to craft a statement on what happened in Venice.’ She showed me the thing and it did look, indeed, like Harry spit on me. He didn’t spit on me.”

The actor further stated, “I think Harry leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words isn’t it?’ We had this little joke. We were all jet lagged and trying to answer questions and sometimes when you’re doing these press things your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: ‘It’s just words.’”

Must Read: Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Bashes Oscars 2023 Over The Absence Of Female Filmmakers In Nominees: “I Sort Of Stopped Paying Attention To It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News