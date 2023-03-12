The controversial trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was among the most controversial brawls in the showbiz industry. While both ex-couples showed no remorse in bringing the other party down, the internet world picked their sides throughout the case. Many statements and rumours were spread throughout the trial, but luckily all of it ended when the trial ended.

Amidst all the heated arguments exchanged back and forth, the Aquaman actress once claimed that Johnny made her feel “embarrassed and horrible.” However, the trial did impact both celebrities’ professional and personal lives. Read on ahead to find out when Amber spoke about the abuse she alleges to have faced from the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

As reported by Express, Amber Heard once told the court about the incident of the 2012 charity event dress, which she claimed in court sparked fury from her ex-husband Johnny Depp. While recalling an incident in the Virginia courtroom, Heard got emotional and claimed that Depp criticised her after she wore a low-cut dress. Amber Heard said that Johnny Depp remarks about her “wh*ring herself out” over her clothing choices.

Amber Heard said she was talking to Johnny Depp about her clothes and acting work to avoid discussing the subjects as it would “change the mood”. She said, “[Depp] would talk about other actresses to do my role in this way where they were worthless wh*res, they were fame hungry, expletive, expletive. (sic)

Amber Heard later claimed that Johnny Depp often provoked her when wearing the dress. She adds, “Every time I was walking out of the house he would ask me, ‘That’s really what you’re wearing kid? Oh I see.’”

