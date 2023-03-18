Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is currently in the news after a clip of the actress talking about her wellness routine went viral. In the podcast, she can be heard talking about her eating habits. She revealed she eats dinner early in the evening and does a nice intermittent fast. Her revelation invited a lot of backlash from the people, and now, she has finally responded to all the criticism through a social media post and revealed her conversation was based on her medical results. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, Paltrow recently spoke about her wellness routine and spoke about her eating habits and revealed that she eats bone broth for lunch. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, many called her almond mom in the comments section.

Gwyneth Paltrow talking about her diet routine, had said, “I usually eat something about 12, and in the morning I will have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch.” She went on to share that do an hour of movement every day and spends 30 minutes in her infrared sauna and for her dinner, includes a lot of veggies.

After facing a lot of backlash, the Oscar-winning actress took to her Instagram and clarified that she was just endorsing a restrictive diet. She said, “I think it’s important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor, so this is a person that I’ve been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff,” Gwyneth explained in a March 17 video posted to her Instagram Stories. “I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time.”

Check out the video below:

The Iron Man star further added, “This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I’ve done over time,” the Oscar winner noted. “This was a transparent look at a conversation between my doctors and me, not meant to be advice for anybody else. It’s really just what has worked for me. It’s been very powerful and very positive.”

Gwyneth Paltrow also said that she believes in eating full meals and said, “This is not to say that I eat this way, all day every day,” she added. “By the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want and eating French fries and whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down.”

