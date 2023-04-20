We all know Fast and Furious movies are about high-flying cars and gravity-defying stunt pieces. However, the movie does have an element of family bonding and how they stick through thick and thin. The newly released trailer of the highly-anticipated sequel, Fast X, marks the one-month countdown before the movie hits theatres. Continuing the tradition of the movies, the trailer shows villains-turned-allies and explosive chases that defy physics which would question gravity. Read on to find out what the netizens have to say about the trailer!

The new trailer shows Jason Momoa’s Dante blowing up Vatican City. Giving the audience an action-packed glimpse of the Fast & Furious family’s penultimate ride, the trailer receives many reactions from the audience. While many are shocked at how the franchise is stretching itself, some are also commenting upon the newcomers, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Taking to social media platforms, the Fast X trailer has spread like wildfire, and everyone enjoys every bit of it. It starts with Jason Momoa’s Dante going after the family to get revenge for his father, Hernan Reyes, the drug kingpin that Dom faced off against in Fast Five. Being called as the first half of the Fast & Furious franchise’s two-part conclusion, Fast X also shows Brie Larson as Tess, the daughter of Mr. Nobody and a new ally for Dominic’s crew.

Watch the trailer of Fast X below (H2)

Not all races can be won. Get tix to #FASTX: https://t.co/3zrqJt6ctw pic.twitter.com/lbutll28vK — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) April 19, 2023

Reacting to the trailer of Fast X, a user called out Brie Larson as Captain Marvel by Zack Snyder

Captain Marvel by Zack Snyder pic.twitter.com/DW7ZhkndNj — Edgaro 🫧 | (@Edgaroo00) April 19, 2023

Another also called it an, “an Infinity War type movie”

Expect an Infinity War type movie — iRiley  👑 (Aka LeGM) (@LeGMJames) April 19, 2023

The family all the way!

“I cant even do this shit in GTA V,” said another

I cant even do this shit in GTA V pic.twitter.com/1FbRaFnaiF — 👾KidKinobi👾 (@Kid_Kinobi) April 19, 2023

Is that really Optimus Prime?!

The Transformers Crossover we didn’t know we needed. 👀 😆 pic.twitter.com/Q581dIu9us — FKYang (@Redsunhero) April 19, 2023

Bro was waiting for this moment to be an anime villain pic.twitter.com/HxB2vJQNxD — Mars. (@AwayOnMarss00__) April 19, 2023

They have all the latest and greatest technology, but still talk to each other via walkie talkie — Kyle Speicher 🇺🇸 (@TVKyle) April 19, 2023

The Fast and Furious family’s second last movie, Fast X, will reach theatres on May 19.

Let us know what do you think about the trailer and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

