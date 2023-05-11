After the controversial courtroom drama with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is trying to focus on her daughter Oonagh Paige and has been intentionally away from the camera. The actress had her own fair share of box office hits and flops, but one of the films that had failed miserably failed at the box office despite the cameo of Johnny Depp was The London Fields, released in the year 2018 and was filmed way before its release and probably at the time when everything was all well between the couple. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Notably, LondonFields was one of Heard’s last projects, and it literally crashed at the box office. It seems the movie was doomed from the beginning, as a lot of drama went behind the scene way before the film was released to the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amber Heard did a lot of hard work to establish herself as an actor in Hollywood. After earning a lot of praise for her role in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, she went on to work in various successful films, including in D.C.’s Aquaman. However, her film London Fields received a horrible response at the box office despite the fact that it had the guest appearance of Johnny Depp. The film was released in 2018. However, it was shot much before its release, and at that time, the duo was dating each other, and Depp was definitely a bigger star than Heard, and he wanted to make a kind gesture for her and agreed to do a cameo in the film.

As per a report in The Things, the film only earned $169000 in its opening weekend and even received 0 per cent on rotten tomatoes.

Well, Amber Heard is away from the limelight, and she still continues to receive hate comments from Johnny Depp’s fans; however, both of them are trying to move forward in life.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Zoe Saldana Once Recalled How She Threatened To Punch Her Co-Star James Marsden After Seeing Him N*ked: “He Didn’t Give Me Any Warning That He Had Taken His Pants Off”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News