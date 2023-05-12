There is one thing common between Madonna and Angelina Jolie – they both are fierce women and often get roped in controversies. Interestingly, they have another thing in common, and it is their alleged affair with model Jenny Shimizu. While the actress confirmed her love for the diva, the pop star never addressed her rumoured romance. But Shimizu did not spare any details and once revealed how she was Madonna’s ‘b**ty call.’ Scroll on for more details.

The model released a memoir where she talked about her relationships with famous Hollywood celebrities. She also revealed that she was involved with Angelina and Madonna at the same time in the 90s.

Angelina Jolie and Jenny Shimizu starred together in Foxfire in 1996. The actress told Girlfriend magazine, “ I probably would have married Jenny Shimizu if I hadn’t married my husband (Jonny Lee Miller). I fell in love with her the first second I saw her.” There were rumours of the two divas getting intimate during the shooting of the film. Shimizu revealed in her memoir that around the same time, she was involved with Madonna as well. According to The Sunday Times, she said, “They were both sensational lovers who got incredibly turned on by the touch of another woman.”

Angelina Jolie elaborated on her s*x life with Madonna and how the singer treated her as her ‘b**ty call.’ “For hours we explored each other’s bodies, kissing every inch. Far from the domineering, s*x-crazed woman many think she is, I found her a very gentle lover. It wasn’t about whips and chains. Madonna wanted someone she could trust to call when she wanted pleasuring right there and then. I was her secret ‘booty call’, available any time of the day or night for secret sex sessions,” Jenny Shimizu said.

Jenny also described how obsessed Madonna had become with her and said, “One time she was doing her Girlie Show tour in Paris, and I was in Germany on a photo shoot. But she was so desperate to see me that she booked me on a flight and demanded I go to her room at the Ritz.”

The model acknowledged that their relationship was more physical than emotional. “It wasn’t about an emotional bond, it was about taking each other to the heights of s*xual ecstasy. I loved the fact that I was at this woman’s beck and call. It turned me on, being ordered to her room whenever she felt like s*x,” she added.

Let us know what you think of Jenny Shimizu's revelation about her affairs with Angelina Jolie and Madonna.

