Angelina Jolie is one of the most desirable women on the planet and has fans all across the globe. Not to forget, the actress has also had relationships with good-looking Hollywood men. However, the actress once shared an incident of how she made a lover out of someone who proposed to her when she was already married. Read on to find out more about the scoop!

Among many relationships, her relationship with Brad Pitt was one of the most talked about marriages in the showbiz industry, as there have been many controversies around it. However, the Maleficent actress has only had a few official partners during her time in the spotlight. Before Brad Pitt, she was married to Johnny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton, respectively and asserted that all of her lovers had a place in her heart no matter how their relationship ended.

Recalling an incident of her date, Angelina Jolie once shared how she had an unofficial relationship with a mysterious person whom she met. At the same time, she was married to Billy Bob Thornton. “I met a man I never slept with. We had dinner once, and it ended up being, ‘Look, I’m married. I can’t sleep with you. I can’t even finish dinner ’cause it’s uncomfortable,’” she shared with Vanity Fair.

However, as her relationship status changed, the Eternals actress decided to give her admirer a chance, but only as lovers with no strings attached. As confusing it may sound, she just wanted to be ‘lovers’ with the person. “Three years later, I called him and asked if he wanted to be lovers, and it was one of these phone calls of just, you know, a single mom sleeping with a baby and just, I’ll call a man up and ask if he wants to be my lover. We spent a few dinners, kind of discussing the details of how this was going to happen. It was actually fascinating,” said the actress.

The mysterious man took a little time to think about it and agreed to be the lover that Angelina Jolie wanted. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

