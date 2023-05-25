3.. 2.. 1! The countdown is nearly over and Lionsgate is all set to release their heartfelt comedy About My Father. Starring the evergreen Robert De Niro and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco the film is a laughter riot that will also move you and warm your heart.

Inspired by the real story of Sebastian Maniscalco’s father, it follows an engaged Italian guy that takes his father along to ‘meet the parents’ on the 4th of July weekend. When his two worlds collide, havoc is bound to arise. Also seeing Leslie Bibb and Kim Cattrall in pivotal roles, Lionsgate’s About My Father is coming to theaters on 26th May 2023.

While talking about who he looks up to in the film industry, Robert De Niro said, “I worked with Robert Mitchum twice. I worked with him in ‘The Last Tycoon’, and in ‘Cape Fear’ – which he was in the original; so Marty had kind of a homage or whatever little part in it. And he was terrific, you know cause as a kid I’d see his movies.. and we had Gregory Peck too in it.

The actors I admired were Brando, James Dean – he only did three movies but he was great and Montgomery Clift, I never worked with him. Brando I worked with and Matt I knew a little bit personally before we worked. He’s always great at whatever he does.”

Helmed by Laura Terruso and written by Austen Earl and Sebastian Maniscalco, the movie will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures.

Get your weekend plans in place as Lionsgate’s About My Father hits theaters on 26th May 2023.

