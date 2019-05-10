I Don’t Care VIDEO: No, We Don’t Care About Anything But Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran’s New Song!

I Don’t Care VIDEO: Well, this collaboration of Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran came as a surprise to us all. They started giving the hints long back on social media by posting pictures together and soon enough the fans knew that there’s something up with these two!

The pop stars dropped their new song ‘I don’t care’ produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED, the song is about not fitting in but not caring when you’re with your “baby.”

Justin started creating the buzz on social media by posting the countdown to the song and his funny pictures with Ed. This is the first time when both these pop stars have collaborated and fans are going crazy for it!

This is the first song that Ed has come up after his hit album ‘Divide’ which had songs like ‘Shape of you’ and ‘Perfect’ in collaboration with Beyonce. Meanwhile, Justin’s last album came in 2015, Purpose and fans have been waiting since then. Though he made a surprise appearance recently during Ariana Grande’s Coachella performance where he teased his fans for his upcoming music album.

It is said that this new song is dedicated to their beloved halves, Hailey Bieber and Cherry Seaborn. Does this song remind you of your special ones? Tell us in the comments section below!

