Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Takes A Fair Start!

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: After being surrounded with the decent buzz since a while now, we finally can witness Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria’s teen drama, Student Of The Year 2, from today. But how excited is the audience for it, is the hype same? Let’s find out.

Talking about the morning occupancy of this Punit Malhotra directorial at the ticket windows, it seems to be witnessing just a fair start! The occupancy lies in the range of 18-20%, which probably is the lowest amongst all the biggies of the year! Even KJo’s last production at the screens, Kalank, enjoyed a whopping opening of 42-45%.

The critics’ review haven’t been as great, but considering the lavish lives and the unique school backdrop it possesses – the target audience more lies amongst the teenagers. Hopefully, the conversions will be more in the evening but let’s see!

Student Of The Year 2 is the sequel to the original with the same name, that starred Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan in lead and was released in 2012.

Actress Tara Sutaria, who is all set to step into Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, does not mind vigilance on her private life. Instead, she finds it flattering that people want to know about her.

Talking about actors’ private lives being under constant watch, Tara told IANS here: “We were completely expecting this to be a part of our journey. We have just begun… it is very new for us. But I think sometimes it is fun to read these things… It’s flattering in a way that people care and want to know about us.”

Link-up rumours are a part and parcel of being under the spotlight. It has been no different for Tara, who is rumoured to be dating actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!