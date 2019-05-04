Box Office: As the new Bollywood releases bagged in just over a crores on their first day, let’s take a look at the holdover releases. Let’s take a look at the box office collections of Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt led Kalank and The Tashkent Files.

As for The Tashkent Files, the film is seeing the best occupancy amidst all Bollywood films in the running. Playing at just a little over 250 screens, the film managed to collect 0.35 crores* on its fourth Friday as well which is quite similar to the first Friday [0.40 crores]. The film has managed to survive Kalank and Avengers: Endgame onslaught and is finding audiences of is own. Currently standing at 11.84 crores*, the film will go past the 13 crores mark before the close of the week.

Kalank is closing down though with 0.20 crores* more coming in. The film stands at 81 crores* currently and should fold up around the 82 crores* mark. Flop.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

