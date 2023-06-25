Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback this year with Pathaan breaking several box office records with the action thriller Pathaan. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for his next film Jawan, which is set to hit the big screens this September. However, there’s no sign of promotion or teaser yet.

This highly anticipated film has an impressive, star-studded cast and promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. The superstar has now revealed that the much-anticipated teaser is all set to be released in the coming days.

Shah Rukh Khan, who often conducts Ask Me Anything on Twitter, answered some questions thrown at him by his fans. A netizen asked the superstar about the highly awaited teaser of Jawan. King Khan assured the fan that all assets are in place and ready.

“It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry, it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan,” the superstar said.

Another user joked, “Sir Jawan ke din patti baandh ke theatre jana h kya? #AskSRK” to which the Pathaan actor replied in his typical humour, “Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai!” Take a look at the Tweets below:

It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan https://t.co/U6rdgiv2pD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai! https://t.co/iMpcKgr4Dp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Main apni buri aadatein akele hi karta hoon!! https://t.co/POWpR67dzu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

With regard to Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar and will portray the story of a man who seeks to right past wrongs and improve society. The film is expected to be an action-packed thriller in which Shah Rukh Khan’s central character faces off against a powerful and clever adversary who has caused suffering to many. Along the way, he comes across a seasoned female police officer who gets emotionally interested in his conflict.

There had been widespread rumours that the movie, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, will hit theatres on June 2. However, this month, the Badshah of Bollywood confirmed that one of his most eagerly anticipated movies has, in fact, been moved up to September 7, 2023 release.

