Tom Holland is all set to reprise his role as Peter Parker, aka Spider-man, in the third instalment of the MCU film franchise. As per reports, the actor has bagged the lead role in the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series. Titled The Crowded Room, the series will see the actor don another hat as well.

As per reports, the actor will act as the film’s executive producer as well and will be based on Billy Milligan. Read on to know more about the project.

A Deadline report stated that the anthology series starring Tom Holland “will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness. The first season is inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.”

The report further stated that the 10-part series is titled The Crowded Room. Tom Holland will reportedly play Billy Milligan – the first person ever to be acquitted of major crimes after reportedly being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, which is now known as a dissociative identity disorder.

The Crowded Room will see Tom Holland onboard as the executive producer. Besides Tom, the anthology series will also be produced by Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Productions banner, Alexandra Milchan’s EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer, as well as Apple TV. Goldsman will also serve as the writer of the series.

On the work front, Tom Holland was recently seen on Apple TV’s Cherry. He will soon feature in the third instalment of the Spider-man franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Also starring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, the film is set for December 17, 2021 release.

