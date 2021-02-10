It’s been forever since the fans are wishing for Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine for one last time. He bid adieu to his 17-year-old character in Logan back in 2017. The makers were trying to rope in Viggo Mortensen, instead of Hugh back in 2000. He was even called for a meeting, but he turned down the role.

There have been many speculations around why did Viggo say no to Wolverine, and he’s finally opening up. The baggage of doing a similar character for years may get heavy for many, but interestingly that’s not the only reason behind Vitto not being Wolverine.

In his recent appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Viggo Mortensen revealed all about the first meet with Bryan Singer for X-Men in 2000. He also talked about how his son Henry’s inputs helped him to make the decision.

He said, “The thing that bothered me at the time was just the commitment of endless movies of that same character over and over. I was nervous about that. And also there were some things — I mean, they straightened most of them out, but I did take Henry to the meeting I had with the director as my sort of good luck charm and guide. In the back of my mind, I was thinking he could learn something, too, because I did let Henry read the script and he goes, ‘This is wrong. That’s not how it is.'”

“All of a sudden, the director is falling all over himself, and then the rest of the meeting was him explaining in detail to Henry why he was taking certain liberties. We walked out of there, and Henry asks if he will change the things he told him about, and I say, ‘I don’t think so. I’m not going to do it anyway, because I’m not sure I want to be doing this for years.’ And then, a couple of years later, I’m doing three Lord of the Rings [movies] so who knows,” concluded Viggo Mortensen.

Thanks to Henry we got to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine for 17 years!

